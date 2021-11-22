Multiple COVID deaths reported locally Friday

Multiple COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in southern Minnesota, according to data released by state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health logged 30 total fatalities Friday. Those deaths included a person in their late 50’s from Waseca County, a person in their early 60’s from Sibley County, a resident from Watonwan County in their early 70’s, a Martin County resident in their early 80’s, and a person from Blue Earth County in their early 90’s. A majority of the reported deaths happened this month, but three came in October, according to MDH. Seventeen of Friday’s deaths were private residents; 13 came from long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations were at a 2021 high on Friday, according to health officials, with 1, 414 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That number includes 340 patients in intensive care. The Associated Press reports that only 2% of adult intensive care unit beds were free, and 56 hospitals reported that their adult ICU beds were at capacity.

The influx of new patients comes as Minnesota reported another 5,162 new infections, including 62 in Blue Earth County, 34 in Nicollet County, and 25 in Le Sueur County.

Minnesota continues to have one of the highest rates of infection in the nation.