Multiple People Shot On Campus At Morgan State University In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene Tuesday for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

The department asked people to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot.

Their conditions weren’t immediately known.