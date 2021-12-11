Murdock man injured in Kandiyohi County collision Friday
Dec 11, 2021 @ 11:00am
A Murdock man received serious injuries when his car collided with a Willmar man’s on icy roads Friday afternoon.
On Dec. 10, at about 2:59 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of West U.S. Hwy 12 for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.
A 2005 Cadillac STS driven by a Leon Henry Davis, age 23, of Murdock was eastbound. The Cadillac spun out of control and struck a Westbound 2008 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Mario Galvan, age 39, of Willmar. Davis was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pennock fire dept., Pennock first responders, the Kandiyohi county rescue squad, and Centacare ambulance.