Murdock man injured in Kandiyohi County collision Friday

A Murdock man received serious injuries when his car collided with a Willmar man’s on icy roads Friday afternoon.

On Dec. 10, at about 2:59 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of West U.S. Hwy 12 for a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

A 2005 Cadillac STS driven by a Leon Henry Davis, age 23, of Murdock was eastbound. The Cadillac spun out of control and struck a Westbound 2008 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Mario Galvan, age 39, of Willmar. Davis was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.