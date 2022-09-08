Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake

Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County.

A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah on Aug 29.

Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location the following day and used a towable side scan sonar unit to confirm the fisherman’s report. Later that evening, the Okoboji-Arnold’s Park Fire Department Dive Team responded to inspect the vehicle. The dive team went down to search the vehicle to ensure it was unoccupied and check for criminal activity.

Investigators say the divers did not locate anyone inside the vehicle and found no sign of criminal behavior. Divers retrieved a license plate from the vehicle and the area was buoyed off to mark the location.

The vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah on Thursday with the assistance of two towing companies and several local agencies.

The incident remains under investigation.