Music & Memories exhibit opening at Blue Earth County Historical Society in July

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is opening an exhibit on Mankato’s musical history next month.

“Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” will take visitors on a nostalgic journey through Mankato’s iconic live music scene. The exhibit will pay homage to influential artists, lost venues, and cherished memories that shaped the local community.

The exhibit opens July 1 at the history center and will run for the remainder of the year. More information is available at the Blue Earth County Historical Society website.