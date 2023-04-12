Musk Says Owning Twitter ‘Painful’ But Needed To Be Done

LONDON (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk has told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” but that the social media company is now roughly breaking even after he acquired it late last year.

In an interview also streamed live late Tuesday on Twitter Spaces, Musk discussed his ownership of the online platform, including layoffs, misinformation and his work style.

He told the U.K. broadcaster at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters that owning Twitter “has not been boring” and has been “quite a rollercoaster.”

It was a rare chance for a mainstream news outlet to interview Musk, who also owns Tesla and SpaceX.