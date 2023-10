The 3rd annual MY Pace Mile is this Sunday, October 22.

The event starts at the new Mankato Youth Place (MY Place) building at 1315 Stadium Rd. The MY Pace Mile is a casual run, jog, or stroll for one mile. Food, music, door prizes, and a tour of the new location are set for after the walk.

Registration is $30 for adults and children five and older. Proceeds benefit MY Place.

REGISTER HERE