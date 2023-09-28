My Place in final push of capital campaign

Mankato Youth Place is just $300,000 from meeting its capital campaign goal. My Place began programming in its new Stadium Rd location at the start of the school year.

The $3.2 million campaign funded the purchase, remodel, and addition to their new building. The space is nearly triple the size of the previous location.

The final $300,000 will allow the non-profit to pay for building expenses and focus on serving more children.

DONATE TO THE MYPLACE CAPITAL CAMPAIGN