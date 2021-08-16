MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim in Sioux Falls

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked. Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show FlashPoint that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Fall Argus Leader reported. Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.” The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.