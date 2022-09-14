MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents have seized his cellphone.

He says they also questioned him Tuesday about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country.

Lindell says on his podcast that he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents. He says they questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who spreads election conspiracies.

Lindell says the agents then told him they had a warrant to seize his cellphone. The circumstances of the investigation are unclear.