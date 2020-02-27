Mystery as Western Minnesota School District Cancels Classes For 2 Days Due to ‘Issue’

A school district in western Minnesota has canceled classes for the next two days in mysterious circumstances.

The Lac qui Parle Valley School District said that schools have been canceled on Thursday and Friday due to an “issue.”

“The Lac qui Parle Valley school administration and the Lac qui Parle County Sheriff’s office are working to resolve an issue which has come up,” the school district said in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

It has provided no further details as to the issue, and asked that residents not call school officials for any more information at this time.

It says it will release more details “in the near future.”

The Lac qui Parle Valley School District comprises four schools: Appleton-Milan Elementary, MMN Elementary, Lac qui Parle Middle School, and Lac qui Parle High School.

Source: bringmethenews.com