Naked man detained after running around St. Cloud
By Greg Travis
|
Aug 11, 2018 @ 1:38 PM

A man under the influence attracted the attention of local police after running around the St. Cloud area completely naked.

The bemusing scenes were noted by two different police departments in the early hours of Monday morning.

Firstly, St. Cloud police were called to a report of a nude man sitting outside an apartment complex “talking strangely” at 4:14 a.m.

Before they could get there, he ran off, and popped up several minutes later, when the Sauk Rapids Police Department was told a naked man was running around just north of the St. Cloud city limits.

He was seen with his cellphone in his hands and had been “tentatively” identified, but even though officers geo-located his phone, they could find him.

Just over an hour later, he was seen again, this time walking near the Post Office in St. Cloud around 5:37 a.m.

Five minutes later, he walked up the steps to the courthouse, before making his way to the local detention center, where correctional officers called police.

In a letter to residents, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office said that while “most of us can see the humor here, it is also a very serious situation.”

“As you can surmise, this male was under the influence of some substance or narcotic,” it wrote.

“Law enforcement certainly encounters non-clothed individuals from time to time but they don’t typically wander down to the Courthouse Square area.”

“He could have darted out into traffic or had he approached a residence at that time of the morning, things really could have taken a turn for the worse.”

Source:  bringmethenews.com

