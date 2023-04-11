Naloxone Training & Distribution event at MSU next week

A naloxone training and distribution event will be held at Minnesota State Mankato next week.

The event is Thursday, April 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at MSU’s Flexible Programming Space on the bottom floor of the Centennial Student Union. The event is open to the public.

The training will be led by Stephanie Jordan, a Community Overdose Prevention instructor, and will provide participants with background knowledge on overdose prevention and the skills needed to administer naloxone (also known as Narcan), a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Facilitators will also provide information to businesses and organizations interested in becoming pick-up locations for overdose prevention kits – also known as Naloxone access points.

The event is organized by MSU students. Registration is required.

REGISTER FOR THE TRAINING