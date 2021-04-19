Name of fatal Rice County crash victim released

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Morristown Saturday morning.

Ronald K. Mosher, 52, of Morristown was killed in the crash, which happened around 1:19 a.m. when a vehicle left the roadway and hit a field approach at a high rate of speed.

Mosher was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.