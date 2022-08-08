Names of injured bicyclists in crash near Mapleton released

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the five bicyclists injured in a crash near Mapleton Friday.

Sheriff’s Captain Paul Barta says all five individuals are out of the hospital and are expected to recover.

Police say Nora Caven, 13, of rural Mankato, and Martha Price, 16, of rural Mapleton both suffered serious injuries.

The following bicyclists were minorly injured, according to the sheriff’s office:

• 16-year-old Briyanna Burkhardt of Mapleton

• 12-year-old Dahlia Schneider of rural Good Thunder

• 52-year-old Jason Klein of Mapleton

The cyclists were from the Maple River cross country team and had gathered for an informal ride, according to a press release.

The woman who hit the riders, Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was not injured. Luong has not been charged in the crash, which remains under investigation.