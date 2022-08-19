National Fentanyl Awareness Event in Mankato Sunday

A fentanyl awareness event will be held in Mankato this Sunday.

The 1st National Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness & Prevention Day will be held Sunday, August 21 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ray Erlandson Park.

The day is established to remember loved ones who lost their lives to fentanyl poisoning and to educate the public on the dangers of the drug.

Information will be available on fentanyl poisoning, Narcan, substance misuse, awareness, education, treatment, and recovery.

The event was organized by the family of Travis Gustavson, the young man who died in February 2021 of fentanyl poisoning.

Speakers at the event include Gustavson’s family, Jeff Wersal of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, and Kara Richardson from Next Step Recovery. Anyone who wishes to speak will have a platform at the event.

Travis Gustavson’s mother, Kim, and his aunt, Katie Tettam, said their goal is to get the everyone in the community to the event, not just those whose lives have been affected by fentanyl poisoning.