National Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day set for Sunday in Mankato

An event to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning is set for this weekend.

The 2nd Annual National Fentanyl Poisoning and Overdose Awareness and Prevention Day is Sunday, August 20 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ray Erlandson Park in Mankato.

The community event is intended to spread awareness and education about the deadly fentanyl poisoning and overdose epidemic affecting local communities.

The Crisis Center and Mobile Services, Horizon Homes, Southern Minnesota Harm Reduction Team, NextStep Recovery, WECovery, and other organizations will have information available.

Guest speakers will include Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Commander Chad Ruch, Jeremy Drucker, Director of Addiction and Recovery, and state Rep. Angie Craig, and others personally affected by fentanyl poisoning.

The Pelican food truck will also be on site.

The event is planned by the family of Travis Gustavson, who died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021 at the age of 21.