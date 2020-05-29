National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following Floyd’s death, which was seen in a video that showed him gasping for breath while an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.