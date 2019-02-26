National Guard rescues crews from two stranded trains in Freeborn County

(Albert Lea, MN) – The storm may be over, but the aftermath rages on.

A National Guard vehicle rescued nine people from two different trains that became stuck on tracks about six miles south of Ellendale.

One of the Union Pacific trains was reportedly stuck as it was heading north. A second train sent in a recuse attempt also became stranded. Union Pacific officials contacted Freeborn County’s emergency management director for assistance.

The railroad crews had been stranded for 24 to 36 hours, about 12 miles north of Albert Lea. They are expected to spend the night at the Freeborn County national guard armory, which housed about 40 stranded motorists overnight during Sunday’s blizzard.

No one was injured.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)