National Prescription Take Back Day Saturday

Mankato Public Safety will collect unneeded medications Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

City staff will be in front of the Public Safety Center at 710 S Front St. on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for convenient drop-off and disposal of medications. Social distancing measures will be in place, and participants are asked to wear face masks.

Anonymous drug drop box disposal service is also available 24 hours a day at Mankato Public afety.

Safely disposing of medications helps keep them out of landfills and the water system. Items are burned after collection.

Accepted items:

prescription medications

over-the-counter medications

narcotics and other controlled substances

medication samples

pet medications

vitamins and supplements

liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers

medicated ointments and lotions

inhalers

Items unable to accept: