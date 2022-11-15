National Springer Spaniel Field Trials Are Coming To Austin

This weekend, the National Springer Spaniel Field Trials are set to take place on the Jay Faver property at 24660 900th Avenue in rural Austin.

The National Open Championship kick-offs with a training day on Wednesday, November 16th, with competitive events beginning Thursday at 8:00am. The competition will continue through Monday, November 21st with water retrieves on East Side Lake.

Todd Stelzer, Whiskey River Gun Dogs, Cadott, WI joined John Wright to talk about this weekend’s competition.