(Mankato, MN) – Storms carrying heavy rains and winds rolled through the region Wednesday, uprooting trees and knocking out power to thousands of residents in the Mankato area.

Here are the latest local rain totals reported by NWS:

North Mankato – 2.07 inches

Judson – 3.25 inches

Madelia – 3.87 to 4.08 inches

Albert Lea – .75 inches

Redwood Falls – 2.96 inches

Storms are expected to impact the area again on Friday.