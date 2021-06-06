National Weather Service warns of fire danger in Redwood County through Monday afternoon

According to the National Weather Service as of Sunday afternoon, hot, dry, and breezy conditions are expected to create near-critical fire danger in Redwood County through Monday evening.

Relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 30 percent across much of the area, with the driest conditions expected from west central into central Minnesota.

In addition, southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph will gust to around 30 mph at times through early afternoon before decreasing some by late afternoon. A weak cold front will move into the area this evening, with winds decreasing further and shifting from southwest to northwest tonight as relative humidity values recover.

Similar relative humidity values are expected Monday afternoon, with southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts to around 20 mph.