Nationwide EAS Test Will Be Performed Wednesday At 1:20 PM

FEMA will be conducting a nationwide test of its emergency alert system today, sending messages to radio, TV, and WEA-enabled cell phones.

“The EAS national test is very similar to regular monthly tests typically originated by state authorities,” reads a statement at FEMA’s website. “During the test, radios and televisions across the country may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message. The message may be delivered in English or Spanish.”

That means your phone might receive a message reading “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The test is scheduled to be conducted at 1:20 PM Central time and will last for approximately 1 minute.