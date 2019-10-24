Nats ‘Lucky Blue’ Jerseys Continue Magic in World Series

The Washington Nationals have a “lucky uniform” situation going on folks.

During the 2019 Major League Baseball Postseason, the Washington Nationals are a perfect 8-0 when rocking the best uniform currently in their rotation, the navy blue jerseys with “Nationals” scripted across the front. They’re 1-2 when wearing anything else.

The Postseason started off well, a win at home in their usual home whites against the Brewers in the Wildcard Game. What then followed was a loss on the road in their greys to the Dodgers in the NLDS, a win on the road in their “lucky blues”, and then a loss at home back in white… at this point, with the Nats facing back-to-back elimination games, they returned to what worked in Game 2. They haven’t lost (or changed outfits) ever since.

That’s eight straight wins in their “lucky blues”, taking the final two against Los Angeles, sweeping through the Cardinals in the NLCS, and the World Series opener at Houston.

Washington’s luck in blue didn’t start in the Postseason, but it certainly became apparent. The team was a decent 8-3 during the regular season, with a perfect 2-0 mark on the road making the team 7-0 away from home wearing the uniform.

Earlier this season we saw the Oakland Athletics run a lucky jersey streak when they went with their “Friday Only” kelly green jersey for five straight wins in July. The team went on the road, didn’t pack their lucky jerseys, and that was the end of that.

