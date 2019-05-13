Natural Light Is Looking for a Summer Intern to Drink Beer on the Clock

Your dream of drinking beer on the job can become a reality. Natural Light, affectionately known as “Natty Light,” has opened up an eight-week paid summer internship in New York City.

The position’s duties include attending events as a brand ambassador, contributing to Natural Light’s social media, designing “some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels” and product research (read: beer tasting).

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today athttps://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern.#NattyInternpic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight)May 8, 2019

Skills needed? Basically, “just be cool,” plus basic math, computer and “meme-making” skills, according to the application. You also have to be at least 21, obviously.

“Look, I am sick and tired of high-quality human beings being overlooked because they’re not on the (air quotations) ‘Dean’s list,”‘ Natty Light Brand Manager Leon Solimani said in statement. “Do we like awesome grades? Sure. But on top of that we want an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer. We’re running Natty Light, not your uncle’s accounting firm.”

If you think you meet all of Natty’s qualifications and want to spend the summer drinking beer at work, apply before May 19.

