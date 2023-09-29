Navy To Start Randomly Testing SEALs, Special Warfare Troops For Steroids
September 29, 2023 11:55AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy will begin randomly testing its special operations forces for steroids’ and other performance-enhancing drugs beginning in November.
It’s a groundbreaking step that military leaders have long resisted.
Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, announced the new program Friday in a message to his force.
He says it is necessary to protect their health, safety and military readiness.
A driving factor in the announcement was the death of a Navy SEAL candidate early last year.
It has been in the works for months.