NBC Reveals Fall TV Lineup With THIS IS US, THE VOICE, and More
NBC has revealed their full schedule for the Fall 2020-2021 season.
The network released the lineup that includes all your faves like This is Us, The Voice, Superstore and Law & Order: SVU.
Shows not on the schedule just yet include Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson, The Kenan Show with Kenan Thompson, Young Rock, and the returns of Good Girls and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
Ellen’s Game of Games, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune and True Story are also being held to a later date which NBC expects to announce soon.
According to THR, NBC has also committed to hiring an additional diverse writer for each of its scripted series.
NBC Fall 2020-2021 TV Schedule
MONDAY
8-10 p.m.: The Voice
10-11 p.m.: Manifest
TUESDAY
8-9 p.m.: The Voice
9-10 p.m.: This Is Us
10-11 p.m.: New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m.: Chicago Med
9-10 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.
THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m.: Superstore
8:30-9 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m.: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME
FRIDAY
8-9 p.m.: The Blacklist
9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC
SATURDAY
8-10 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m.: Saturday Night Live
SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m.: Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football
Source: justjared.com