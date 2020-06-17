NBC Reveals Fall TV Lineup With THIS IS US, THE VOICE, and More

NBC has revealed their full schedule for the Fall 2020-2021 season.

The network released the lineup that includes all your faves like This is Us, The Voice, Superstore and Law & Order: SVU.

Shows not on the schedule just yet include Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson, The Kenan Show with Kenan Thompson, Young Rock, and the returns of Good Girls and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Ellen’s Game of Games, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune and True Story are also being held to a later date which NBC expects to announce soon.

According to THR, NBC has also committed to hiring an additional diverse writer for each of its scripted series.

NBC Fall 2020-2021 TV Schedule

MONDAY

8-10 p.m.: The Voice

10-11 p.m.: Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: The Voice

9-10 p.m.: This Is Us

10-11 p.m.: New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: Chicago Med

9-10 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 p.m.: Superstore

8:30-9 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m.: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: The Blacklist

9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m.: Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY

7-8:20 p.m.: Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

