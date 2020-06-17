      Weather Alert

NBC Reveals Fall TV Lineup With THIS IS US, THE VOICE, and More

Jun 17, 2020 @ 6:43am

NBC has revealed their full schedule for the Fall 2020-2021 season.

The network released the lineup that includes all your faves like This is UsThe VoiceSuperstore and Law & Order: SVU.

Shows not on the schedule just yet include Mr. Mayor starring Ted DansonThe Kenan Show with Kenan ThompsonYoung Rock, and the returns of Good Girls and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Ellen’s Game of Games, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune and True Story are also being held to a later date which NBC expects to announce soon.

According to THR, NBC has also committed to hiring an additional diverse writer for each of its scripted series.

NBC Fall 2020-2021 TV Schedule

MONDAY
8-10 p.m.: The Voice
10-11 p.m.: Manifest

TUESDAY
8-9 p.m.: The Voice
9-10 p.m.: This Is Us
10-11 p.m.: New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY
8-9 p.m.: Chicago Med
9-10 p.m.: Chicago Fire
10-11 p.m.: Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY
8-8:30 p.m.: Superstore
8:30-9 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9-10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU
10-11 p.m.: LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m.: The Blacklist
9-11 p.m.: Dateline NBC

SATURDAY
8-10 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10-11 p.m.: Saturday Night Live

SUNDAY
7-8:20 p.m.: Football Night in America
8:20-11 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football

