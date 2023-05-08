Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana found in home after Mankato fire, says charges

A man has been charged after a house fire allegedly exposed a marijuana grow operation.

Derek Ross Salberg, 42, of Mankato, was charged last week in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 1st & 2nd-degree drug sales and possession.

Mankato fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a home on N 6th St on May 2.

A criminal complaint says firefighters discovered the grow operation while battling the flames and contacted the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

Salberg, who owns the home, remained on the scene after officers explained the situation.

A search warrant was executed on the home later that morning. Court documents say police found grow tents and lights, along with four marijuana plants. Also discovered were multiple containers of TCH wax, THC cartridges, syringes, and a device used for smoking methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Agents seized 42 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and bags containing a total weight of nearly 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the charging document.

Police say Salberg’s charges could be amended at a later date.