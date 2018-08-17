Nearly 30,000 Couples Registered on The Knot to Marry on 8/18/18, Most Popular Wedding Day of the Year

The Knot, the #1 digital wedding brand, today announced that August 18, 2018, is the most popular wedding day of the year—with 28,633 couples getting hitched this Saturday. The majority of couples getting married use The Knot each year to help them plan their weddings—from finding inspiration and local vendors, to creating and managing all guest and wedding registry experiences—and the nearly 30,000 couples hosting their wedding this weekend are no exception.

With 28,633 weddings happening on August 18, 2018 and an average of 136 guests per wedding, an estimated 3.9 million guests will be attending weddings on the most popular wedding day of the year. Each guest is estimated to spend an average of $261 on the wedding day, including the gift, attire and accessories,2 which in total will amount to over an estimated $1 billion spent by guests attending weddings on August 18, 2018. Nearly half of the 3.9 million guests (approximately 1.3 million) will buy a gift for the couples getting married on this day from their wedding registries.

The top five most popular registry items for couples getting married on August 18, 2018 include the KitchenAid stand mixer, Ninja blender, Dyson vacuum, iRobot Roomba, and an air fryer, while some of the most unique items these couples registered for include a sushi rolling kit, Wi-Fi pet camera, Star Wars “Death Star” waffle maker and the What Do You Meme? card game.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook