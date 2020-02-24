Nearly 37,000 have already voted in Minnesota’s presidential primary

(St. Paul, MN) – The number of ballots cast in the Minnesota presidential primary has doubled since the last count, according to data released by the office of the state secretary.

Nearly 37,000 ballots have been accepted by the state, according to Secretary Steve Simon. That’s double what Simon’s office reported just two weeks ago, on February 7th.

Of the 70,000 total ballots requested, over 60,000 are DFL ballots, while nearly 10,000 are Republican ballots.

Minnesota’s presidential primary is March 3rd.