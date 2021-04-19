Nearly 400 turn out for rally against anti-Semitism and white supremacy

Nearly 400 people turned out at Minnesota State University Mankato to rally against anti-Semitism and white supremacy Sunday.

The group gathered at a campus parking lot, then marched to Centennial Student Union where speakers addressed the crowd. Those who spoke included MSU’s Director of African American affairs Kenneth Reid, Bukata Hayes, Mankato City Council President Mike Laven, and Maurice Staley, NAACP Mankato President.

The rally was a response to neo-Nazi propaganda that was discovered in St. Peter and Mankato, and was held in honor of Daunte Wright, the young man shot and killed by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center.

The rally was hosted by Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato. ACLU Minnesota, Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Mankato NAACP, and YWCA Mankato were among the groups co-sponsoring the event.