Nearly 600 new positive COVID-19 cases reported; 28 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – Nearly 600 new positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as 28 people died of the virus, a tie for the most deaths in a single day.

The last time as many people died from coronavirus was on Sunday. The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 594 new positive COVID-19 cases, bring the total number in the state to 5,730.

There are just four more hospitalizations since the previous report, but the number of patients requiring intensive care has increased by 16.

The total number of Martin County cases surpassed 100 after 23 new positive cases of the virus were reported since Thursday, bringing the total to 111.

Nicollet County now has 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus, up from 11 in the previous report.

In hard-hit Nobles County, 866 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 124.

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order for another two weeks, until May 18. Walz also loosened some restrictions on retailers to allow them to reopen for curbside pickup and deliveries starting Monday.