Necco Candies Are Returning to Stores After 2-Year Hiatus

Fans of the polarizing wafer candy Necco Wafers have reason to celebrate.

Spangler Candy announced that the candy, touted on the wrapper as “The Original Candy Wafer”, will be available again this summer after disappearing in 2018.

“We’ve always admired the brand and how it’s woven in with the fabric of our culture,” Kirk Vashaw, chairman and CEO of Spangler Candy, told Today Food . “It’s neat to be eating a candy that was carried by Civil War soldiers, and taken on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions, and issued to GIs in World War II as a morale booster. It’s a piece of our history.”

According to the company’s website , the candies — the name an acronym for New England Confectionary Company, which first made them — date back to 1847.

The round candies come in eight flavors: lemon (yellow), lime (green), orange (orange), clove (light purple), cinnamon (white), wintergreen (pink), licorice (dark grey) and chocolate (brown).

All of the returned flavors were designed to “identically match” their original iterations, however, the chocolate ones features a revamped, “richer cocoa” taste from a “minor improvement made in the cooking process.”

Ohio-based Spangler Candy said Necco Wafers will be back in major drugstores in June and in other stores in July. They’ll be found in participating stores like Dollar General, CVS, Big Lots, Food Lion, Kroger, Walgreens and more.

