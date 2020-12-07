Need a COVID test? Here’s where to get free testing in Southern Minnesota
Minnesota now ranks second in the country for COVID-19 positivity rates, which means there’s a good chance you or someone in your family needs a COVID test.
The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week, second only to South Dakota.
If you or a family member need a test, there are several locations in Southern Minnesota that offer cost-free testing:
Albert Lea Armory (Nasal)
410 Prospect Ave
December 9th-11th, 16th-19th, 21st & 22nd, 28th-30th
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
Fairmont Armory (Nasal)
700 N Fairlakes Ave
December 9th-11th, 16th-19th, 21st & 22nd, 28th-30th
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
Hutchinson Armory (Nasal)
1200 Adams St SE
December 9th-11th & 12th, 15th-17th, 21st & 22nd, 28th-30th
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
Mankato – Former Gander Mountain Store (Saliva)
1940 Adams St
Monday, Tuesday, Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT
Worthington Event Center (Saliva)
1477 Prairie Drive
Monday, Thursday, Friday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT