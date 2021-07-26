Nelly in Mankato this fall with Blanco Brown

Grammy-award-winning pop artist Nelly will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center this fall.

Tickets start at $39 + fees for the Sunday, October 24 show. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30th at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center and Ticketmaster.

Nelly is a multi-platinum entertainer, with three Grammys and four AMA awards under his belt. His fall concert series is a first-of-its-kind experience, which fuses country, hip hop, rap, and R & B with a rock n’ roll presentation. Nelly will travel with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production package.

Some of country music’s biggest rising stars will be supporting the show, including Blanco Brown, a pioneer of hip hop and country fusion.

Rising pop-country artist Harper Grace will open for the series in her debut tour.