Nephew says South Bend Township beating victim has died

(Mankato, MN) – A Rice Lake, Wisconsin man says on social media that his aunt has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a vicious South Bend Township assault.

LeRoy Anderson says his aunt, Evie Adams, passed away overnight: “It has been a really sad night! God has taken a real Angel of love from us an brought her home to be with him, ” Anderson said in his Facebook post.

Although police never released her name, Anderson says it was Adams who was brutally attacked by an intruder at her South Bend home on February 23rd. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s officials said the suspect had made an effort to conceal his identity.

People offered their condolences on Anderson’s Facebook page: “So sorry for your loss,” said one woman. I know her from when your uncle was at the nursing home in Madelia; she was such a sweet lady.”

“So sorry,” said another woman from Mankato. “She was a wonderful woman with a heart of gold.”

UPDATE: Blue Earth County Sheriff confirms death of elderly assault victim

