Netflix Announces Scary Movies & TV Shows Added to Streaming Service for Halloween

We’re coming up on Halloween season and Netflix has released all of the spooky and scary films that are heading to the streaming service to get you in the spirit.

This year, Netflix has dubbed this season “Netflix & Chills,” complete with plenty of scary movies and films being added to the streaming service just in time for October 31.

In the coming weeks, Netflix will announce all the titles heading to the streaming service beginning on October 1. This list is just all of the scary titles becoming available!

9/13/19

Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

9/25/19

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/25/19

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

10/4/19

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/8/19

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/11/19

Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/16/19

Sinister 2

10/18/19

Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/24/19

Revenge of Pontianak

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/25/19

Assimilate

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook