Netflix Announces Scary Movies & TV Shows Added to Streaming Service for Halloween
We’re coming up on Halloween season and Netflix has released all of the spooky and scary films that are heading to the streaming service to get you in the spirit.
This year, Netflix has dubbed this season “Netflix & Chills,” complete with plenty of scary movies and films being added to the streaming service just in time for October 31.
In the coming weeks, Netflix will announce all the titles heading to the streaming service beginning on October 1. This list is just all of the scary titles becoming available!
9/13/19
Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
9/14/19
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
9/15/19
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3
9/17/19
A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
9/24/19
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
9/25/19
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
9/25/19
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/1/19
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
House of the Witch
Scream 2
Sinister Circle
10/4/19
In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/8/19
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/11/19
Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/16/19
Sinister 2
10/18/19
Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/24/19
Revenge of Pontianak
Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
10/25/19
Assimilate
Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL