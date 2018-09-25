Netflix Releases List of Halloween Titles for October

NEW ON NETFLIX

Available 10/1/18 The Shining (1980) Available 10/3/18 Truth or Dare (2017) Available 10/4/18 Creeped Out NETFLIX ORIGINAL A modern-day Are You Afraid of the Dark meets Black Mirror kids anthology series that depicts creepy tales and ends with a lesson. The series is linked together by a masked ‘story collector’ called The Curious who appears in each episode. The Haunting of Molly Hartley (2008) Available 10/5/18 Malevolent NETFLIX FILM Brother and sister team Angela (Florence Pugh) and Jackson (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) are nothing more than scam artists. Preying on the grief stricken and the vulnerable, they convince the bereaved that Angela has the ability to contact the dead. It’s a simple con, until Mrs. Green (Celia Imrie) summons the pair to her home — the orphanage that was once stage to a string of murders of young girls — and Angela grows less and less certain of what’s actually real. Available 10/12/18 Apostle NETFLIX FILM Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where he uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell NETFLIX ORIGINAL Wickedly talented baker and artist, Christine McConnell welcomes you into her terrifyingly delicious home to create delectable confections and hauntingly disturbing decor with the help of her colorful collection of creatures. The Haunting of Hill House NETFLIX ORIGINAL A modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, The Haunting of Hill House explores a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past.

MORE NEW ON NETFLIX Available 10/19/18 Haunted NETFLIX ORIGINAL From the Executive Producers of The Purge franchise and Lore, Haunted gives a chilling glimpse into the first-person accounts from people who have witnessed horrifying, peculiar, extraordinary supernatural events and other unexplained phenomenons that continue to haunt them. Available 10/26/18 Castlevania: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL The year is 1475 in the eastern European village of Lugu. Lisa Tepes, doctor and wife of Dracula, is burned at the stake by the Inquisition for heresy. Insane with rage, Dracula unleashes an army of night creatures to exact revenge and wipe humanity from the face of the Earth. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina NETFLIX ORIGINAL A dark reimagination of the Archie comic, following 16y old Sabrina as she is beginning her dark education as a sorceress, juggling her half-witch side and her half-human, normal life at Baxter High.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL HORROR Hold the Dark NETFLIX FILM Summoned to a remote Alaskan village to search for wolves that took a local boy, a naturalist soon finds himself caught in a harrowing mystery. The Ritual NETFLIX FILM Four friends with a long-standing — but strained — connection take a hiking trip into the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return. 1922 NETFLIX FILM A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King’s novella. Clinical NETFLIX FILM A psychiatrist is plagued by flashbacks to a terrifying attack as she treats a new patient who was horribly disfigured in an accident. Ghoul NETFLIX ORIGINAL When a new prisoner at a military detention center exhibits eerie behavior, a young interrogator’s search for the truth becomes a battle for survival. Cargo NETFLIX FILM Amid a terrifying pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia for someone willing to protect and care for his infant daughter. The Babysitter NETFLIX FILM When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

MORE NETFLIX ORIGINAL HORROR Before I Wake NETFLIX FILM Still mourning the death of their son, Mark and Jessie welcome foster child Cody into their lives. Soon they discover he has a strange ability. Gerald’s Game NETFLIX FILM When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie — handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house — faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House NETFLIX FILM A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets. Ravenous NETFLIX FILM As a zombie plague ravages their rural Quebec town, a scrappy band of survivors join forces to flee the infected hordes in this quiet thriller. Train to Busan NETFLIX FILM As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe. Slasher NETFLIX ORIGINAL Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this horror anthology series.

MORE HORROR FILMS It Follows (2014) The Conjuring (2013) The Witch (2015) Veronica (2017) Stephen King’s Children of the Corn (1984) Creep (2014) Hush (2016) Tales of Halloween (2015) Under the Shadow (2016) Oculus (2013) Cabin Fever (2016) Teeth (2007) The Reaping (2007) The Sixth Sense (1999)

MORE HORROR SERIES The Walking Dead Seasons 1-7 (2016) American Horror Story: Seasons 1-7 (2017) Z Nation