Network ready to give COVID-19 shots to young Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says the state has a strong network of health care providers and others who are ready to administer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 once final federal recommendations are issued next week.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Tuesday voted to back Pfizer’s low dose vaccine for children. A recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected next week.

Walz says Minnesota has more than 1,100 providers, including pediatricians, pharmacies, community clinics, schools, and health agencies that are ready to administer the vaccine.