Neutral Grounds announces permanent closure of coffee shop

Neutral Grounds in North Mankato will close its coffee shop, the business announced Monday.

The gift shop and baby area will remain open.

According to a Facebook post, the business has been fighting staffing shortages, rising costs, and product shortages for “far too long,” prompting the owner to choose to retire and care for family members.

Gift shop hours this week will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but those hours could change.