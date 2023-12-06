Nevada Grand Jury Indicts 6 Fake Donald Trump Electors

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada grand jury has indicted six Republicans who submitted certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election, making the Western swing state the third to seek charges against so-called “fake electors.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford began investigating the fake electors last month.

He says he would do everything in his power to defend the institutions of the nation and the state.

The announcement represents a shift for Ford, who had been quiet on whether he would investigate the fake electors before saying that state law would not allow him to do so.