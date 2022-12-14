Never Buy Wrapping Paper Again

A British woman has a gift for anyone who hates spending money on wrapping paper. Artist Josephine Elsmore has gone viral for her videos showing how you can save money by skipping the store-bought wrapping paper and instead wrapping gifts in the brown paper that comes in many Amazon packages. She saves the paper each time she receives a package and uses it to wrap gifts. But she’s also an artist, so she uses her talents to decorate each wrapped gift, often with ribbons and other materials. While most people love the idea, especially saving money, there are some who cite the unpleasant smell of the Amazon packaging for why it’s maybe not such a good idea.