New art tribute to Dylan on display outside Minnesota school

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A public art tribute to Bob Dylan has been unveiled in Hibbing with the hopes of inspiring a new generation of young artists.

The display of the Iron Range town’s most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.

On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016. The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lyrics from more than 50 of his songs.

The volunteer group Hibbing Dylan Project spent five years and raised about $100,000 to design and build the tribute.