New charges filed against Mankato man accused of sexual assaulting minor

A Mankato man who was accused of sexually assaulting a minor last year is facing new charges.

Samuel Chester Hopp, 31, was charged last week with four felony counts of possession of pornographic work in Blue Earth County Court.

Hopp was charged with criminal sexual conduct in May 2021 after police received a tip that he was having a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl.

As part of the investigation into those charges, investigators forensically examined Hopp’s cell phone. Detectives discovered two nude photos of Hopp’s teen victim, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say Hopp admitted to taking those photos, as well as having other nude photos of children.

Court documents say several nude images of 10 to 12-year-old girls were discovered on a social media chat.