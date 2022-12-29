New child support guidelines go into effect January 1

A basic support table that will incorporate more up-to-date economic data on the costs of raising a child, updated from 20 years ago;

New minimum basic support amounts will be in place, starting at $50 for one child, with incremental increases of $10 per additional child;

A low-income adjustment will also go into effect for parents with a combined monthly income of $6,000 or less. The adjustment will help parents who make too much to pay minimum child support but have orders that withhold a percentage of income they can’t afford;