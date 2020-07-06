New COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County after Madelia testing

(St. Paul, MN) – Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Watonwan County Monday, and three new deaths in the state, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

But Watonwan County Public Health officials identify 17 new virus cases, saying 15 were from testing last week in Madelia. There were 611 tests completed, according to public health, with 22 confirming positive. Watonwan County health officials said one of the positive cases is a child under the age of 10, and another is a teenager. People in their 20’s account for seven of the new cases. The remaining cases are people in their 3o’s (4), people in their 40’s (3), and one person in their 50’s.

Those 19 cases are part of 434 new confirmed positive cases of the virus statewide, according to MDH.

The three most recent deaths came from Ramsey, Hennepin, and Dakota County. One of the deaths was a person in long-term care or assisted living, according to MDH.

Minnesota has now had 1,474 deaths since the first death recorded on March 21. Hospitalizations have largely remained steady, but rose slightly to 258, five more than the previous report. There are seven fewer people in intensive care than Sunday, for a total of 125.

Here are the local case totals:

Blue Earth – 479 (2 deaths)

Brown – 31 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 136

Faribault – 56

Fillmore – 30

Freeborn – 292

Jackson – 55

Le Sueur – 103 (1 death)

Lyon – 316 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 92

Martin – 169 (12 deaths)

Mower – 952 (2 deaths)

Murray – 64

Nicollet – 169 (12 deaths)

Nobles – 1,669 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 18

Renville – 35 (2 deaths)

Rice – 844 (7 deaths)

Sibley – 54 (2 deaths)

Steele – 231 (1 death)

Waseca – 68

Watonwan – 234