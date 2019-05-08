Disc Golf Course Coming To Nicollet

Nicollet will soon become a destination for what is developing into a popular pastime.

Thanks to a grant from the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership of Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Waseca counties, the community will soon have it’s own disc golf course.

Groups of students from Nicollet Public Schools will be tasked with developing the course by researching the parameters and course layouts. The layouts will then be reviewed by the school board for final selection.

Disc golf is a game in which plastic discs are thrown into a series of metal baskets situated on an outdoor course.

School nurse Sue Wear said disc golf will be added to the physical education curriculum at the school in order to introduce students to an area of exercise they may not have considered before.

The grant will cover the cost of materials and the frisbee disks. Area businesses will sponsor the holes along the course to assist with maintenance.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

