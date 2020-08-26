New elementary school completed in Windom

(Windom, MN) – Windom Elementary students will have a brand new school to attend when classes begin next month.

The new 77,090-square-foot building will house Kindergarten through fifth grades. Previously, fourth and fifth-grade students were taught at the middle school. The move is intended to alleviate overcrowding, and will create one campus to the existing middle school and high school.

The project added classrooms and flexible learning areas, as well as improved safety and security. A music room, art room, media center, student commons, and physical education areas were added. New kitchen and administration spaces were also built.

A $2 million remodel of the middle/high school included a 7,000-square-foot addition that connects to the existing agriculture and metal shop, and remodeled the existing shop classroom.

The project was part of a $23.9 million district bond referendum approved by voters in May 2018.

Students are scheduled to begin the classes for the first day in their new school on September 16. The school will start the year with in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraus-Anderson was the project contractor.