New equipment chosen for Highland Park

(Mankato, MN) – Citizens helped decide on a new equipment design for Highland Park for the upcoming remodel.

The City of Mankato announced Thursday that the new playground and outdoor fitness equipment has been selected, and should be installed in summer 2020.

The new design will feature two towers connected by a skyway with climbing rings, one large slide, multiple smaller slides, and a large net climber. The equipment is designed to meet safety requirements and provide opportunities aligned with the American Disabilities Act.

A fitness course will also be placed along a trail in the park, and will include a series of physical obstacles.

The estimated cost for the playground is $186,000 and $65,000 for the outdoor fitness equipment. A grant from the state will fund a portion of the project costs, but requires a fitness option.

The current playground equipment is scheduled for replacement because of its age, condition, and challenges finding replacement parts.

